Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246: RKI



A woman takes a picture at the Cherry Blossom Area, a magnet for tourists from all over the world during blossom-time of the cherry trees, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bonn, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen A woman takes a picture at the Cherry Blossom Area, a magnet for tourists from all over the world during blossom-time of the cherry trees, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bonn, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

April 9, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,974 in the past 24 hours to 108,202 on Thursday, climbing for the third straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 246 to 2,107.

