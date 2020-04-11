Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 4,133, deaths by 171: RKI



FILE PHOTO: Employees of the city administration of Kamenz pack protection masks for sending by mail to the households of the city, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Kamenz, Germany, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel FILE PHOTO: Employees of the city administration of Kamenz pack protection masks for sending by mail to the households of the city, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Kamenz, Germany, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 4,133 on Saturday to 117,658, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

That was lower than 5,323 reported on Friday, marking the first decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 171 to 2,544.

