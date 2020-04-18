Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI



Andreas Wieser from the department of Infection and Tropical Medicine at the University of Munich, works with blood samples for a study about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Munich Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert Andreas Wieser from the department of Infection and Tropical Medicine at the University of Munich, works with blood samples for a study about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Munich Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

April 18, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.

The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Himani Sarkar)