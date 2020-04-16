Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315: RKI



Medical employees collect a swab at a newly opened corona special test center for Dresden public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dresden, eastern Germany, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel Medical employees collect a swab at a newly opened corona special test center for Dresden public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dresden, eastern Germany, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

April 16, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)