Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff shows a used sample container at a test centre for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch -/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff shows a used sample container at a test centre for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch -/File Photo

April 12, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday, and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Tom Hogue)