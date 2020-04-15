Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285: RKI



A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a bridge in front of the skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a bridge in front of the skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

April 15, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline.

The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)