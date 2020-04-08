Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228, deaths to 1,861: RKI



People wear face masks as they watch the skyline of the city during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch People wear face masks as they watch the skyline of the city during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

April 8, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 254 to 1,861.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)