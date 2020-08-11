Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A traveller returning from Ukraine receives a voluntary coronavirus (COVID-19) test by a German Red Cross medical staff at the central bus location in Berlin, Germany, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A traveller returning from Ukraine receives a voluntary coronavirus (COVID-19) test by a German Red Cross medical staff at the central bus location in Berlin, Germany, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

August 11, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 966 to 217,293, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 9,201, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)