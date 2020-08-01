Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653



A traveller receives a voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder A traveller receives a voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

August 1, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 955 to 209,653, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9148, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)