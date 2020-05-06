Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A cashier of the food discounter ALDI serves a customer, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: A cashier of the food discounter ALDI serves a customer, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

May 6, 2020

Berlin (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed.

