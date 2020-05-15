Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 913 to 173,152: RKI



Members of travel agencies and the tourism industry demonstrate with a bus parade demanding financial help from the government, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

(Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 913 to 173,152, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,824, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)