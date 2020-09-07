Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 814 to 250,799: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A medical staff performs COVID-19 testing at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FILE PHOTO: A medical staff performs COVID-19 testing at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

September 7, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 814 to 250,799, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll stayed at 9,325, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)