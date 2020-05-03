Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People with a protective masks wait in line to enter a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert FILE PHOTO: People with a protective masks wait in line to enter a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

May 3, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 74 to 6,649, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)