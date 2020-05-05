Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 685 to 163,860: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A man in protective clothing looks at an Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, carrying protective masks from China amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, after its landing at the airport in Leipzig, Germany, April 27, 2020, REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Berlin (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 685 to 163,860, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 139 to 6,831, the tally showed.

