Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 679 to 163,175: RKI



FILE PHOTO: The cyclist rides past the skyline with its banking district during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 29, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: The cyclist rides past the skyline with its banking district during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 29, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 4, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 43 to 6,692, the tally showed.

