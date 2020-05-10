Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 667 to 169,218: RKI



FILE PHOTO: An empty street is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke FILE PHOTO: An empty street is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

May 10, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 667 to 169,218, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 13 to 7,395, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)