Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People cross a bridge over the Rhine River, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in downtown Cologne, Germany May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen FILE PHOTO: People cross a bridge over the Rhine River, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in downtown Cologne, Germany May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

May 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed.

