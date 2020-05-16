Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 620 to 173,772: RKI



FILE PHOTO: Medical worker Ulrich Bohr, in a protective suit, conducts a mobile testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: Medical worker Ulrich Bohr, in a protective suit, conducts a mobile testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

May 16, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 620 to 173,772, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 57 to 7,881, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)