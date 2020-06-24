Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 587 to 191,449 – RKI



FILE PHOTO: A general view of a block of flats that has been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Goettingen near Hannover June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis FILE PHOTO: A general view of a block of flats that has been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Goettingen near Hannover June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

June 24, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.

