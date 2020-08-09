Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 555 to 215,891: RKI



FILE PHOTO: Travellers register before receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a corona test center at the Markusberg service station at the A64 motorway direction Luxemburg near Trier, Germany, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: Travellers register before receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a corona test center at the Markusberg service station at the A64 motorway direction Luxemburg near Trier, Germany, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 555 to 215,891, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,196, the tally showed.

