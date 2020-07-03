Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 446 to 195,674: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to get tested at a testing centre as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Guetersloh, Germany, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to get tested at a testing centre as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Guetersloh, Germany, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

July 3, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 446 to 195,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,003, the tally showed.

