Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 362 to 179,364: RKI



Staff walks through an empty departure lounge at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schoenefeld, Germany, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Staff walks through an empty departure lounge at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schoenefeld, Germany, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

May 27, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 362 to 179,364, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 47 to 8,349, according to the tally.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)