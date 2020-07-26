Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 305 to 205,269: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People, some wearing face masks, are seen at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: People, some wearing face masks, are seen at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

July 26, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 305 to 205,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll was unchanged with 9,118, the tally showed.

