Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 262 to 193,761: RKI



FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel tests a person at a drive-in testing site at an out-of-service aircraft hangar at Guetersloh Airport following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guetersloh, Germany, Germany June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel tests a person at a drive-in testing site at an out-of-service aircraft hangar at Guetersloh Airport following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guetersloh, Germany, Germany June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

June 29, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 262 to 193,761, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 8,961, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)