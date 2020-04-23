Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046: RKI



A man, wearing a protective mask and gloves, walks at the shopping district "Hohe Strasse", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Cologne, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen A man, wearing a protective mask and gloves, walks at the shopping district "Hohe Strasse", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Cologne, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

April 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 215 to 5,094, the tally showed.

