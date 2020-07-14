Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 232 to 198,963: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People, some wearing face masks, are seen at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People, some wearing face masks, are seen at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

July 14, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 232 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by two to 9,064, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)