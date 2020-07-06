Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 219 to 196,554: RKI



A saliva sample is taken at Germany's first walk-through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center which is opened by diagnostics provider Centogene in cooperation with air carrier Lufthansa and Fraport at the airport in Frankfurt, German June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach A saliva sample is taken at Germany's first walk-through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center which is opened by diagnostics provider Centogene in cooperation with air carrier Lufthansa and Fraport at the airport in Frankfurt, German June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 6, 2020

BERLIN, Jul 06 (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 219 to 196,554, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,016, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)