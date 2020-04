Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,055 to 152,438: RKI

FILE PHOTO: People with protective masks are seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland FILE PHOTO: People with protective masks are seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

April 25, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday – a second day of deceleration after three days of acceleration in new infections.

On Friday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,337.

The reported death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, the tally showed on Saturday.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Gareth Jones)