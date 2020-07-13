Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 159 to 198,963: RKI



FILE PHOTO: People are seen with and without wearing face masks at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People are seen with and without wearing face masks at a public transport bus stop, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

July 13, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed.

