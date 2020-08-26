Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,576 to 236,429: RKI



FILE PHOTO: A sign reads "Social distance" as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: A sign reads "Social distance" as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 26, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,576 to 236,429, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,280, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)