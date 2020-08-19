Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,510 to 226,914: RKI



FILE PHOTO: Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control takes a swap sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local monitoring study following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control takes a swap sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local monitoring study following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

August 19, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,510 to 226,914, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,243, the tally showed.

