Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091: RKI



An empty street is pictured on Labour Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke An empty street is pictured on Labour Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

May 7, 2020

Berlin (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,284 to 166,091, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)