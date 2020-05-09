Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551: RKI



FILE PHOTO: An empty street is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke FILE PHOTO: An empty street is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

May 9, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,251 to 168,551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 147 to 7,369, the tally showed.

