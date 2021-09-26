Germany’s AFD is happy Merkel is out, looks to form opposition bloc

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

German patriotic party Alternative for Germany expressed happiness over Chancellor Angela Merkel being out of office after the parliamentary election over the weekend. Party leaders stressed AFD reasserted itself as the fifth largest party in Germany.

Alternative for Germany was projected to secure 83 seats in Bundestag after carrying more than 10 percent of the vote. However, the party lost some of its voters while Social Democrats and the Greens made gains.

“I think that with our election campaign slogan ‘Germany, But Normal’ we focused on the right theme and this evening we will look into how we can further build on the result,” expressed Tino Chrupalla, AFD co-leader. “We have seen that we have a strong base electorate in Germany that we can build on and we will look into why we lost possible voters as we will also have to address this with some self-criticism.”

The AFD showed a strong result in the East German states and has been looking to form a broader opposition coalition in case Social Democrats succeeded in forming the new government.