Germany wouldn’t invest less in economic crisis, minister tells paper



FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a party senior leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a party senior leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

December 11, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will not scale back its investments even if tax revenues come in lower, the country’s finance minister was quoted as saying by weekly newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday.

“It would be wrong to reduce investment in an economic crisis,” Olaf Scholz said, according to comments released by the newspaper.

“That’s exactly what happened in the past. That will not happen with me,” Scholz was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)