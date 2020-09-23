Germany warns against travel to three further French regions, Lisbon



FILE PHOTO: A man walks past closed shops and restaurants on the shopping street of the deserted Mont-Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 17, 2020. Picture taken April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol FILE PHOTO: A man walks past closed shops and restaurants on the shopping street of the deserted Mont-Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 17, 2020. Picture taken April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

September 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany added the French regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Brittany and Normandy as well as the metropolitan region centred on the Portuguese capital Lisbon to the list of destinations to which it warned against travel.

The Foreign Ministry published the updates to its website on Wednesday evening. Germany warns against travel to regions within the European Union where the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeds the level of 50 per 100,000 population in a week.

Large parts of France, including the capital Paris, are already subject to travel warnings.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)