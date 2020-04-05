Germany reports third straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections



A police officer speaks with a woman next to a police car with a sign attached reading "Stay at home!" in front of Brandenburg Gate, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi A police officer speaks with a woman next to a police car with a sign attached reading "Stay at home!" in front of Brandenburg Gate, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

April 5, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 5,936 in the past 24 hours to 91,714 on Sunday, the third straight drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from the government’s Robert Koch Institute.

Sunday’s figure amounted to a drop of 146 cases compared with 6,082 new infections recorded on Saturday, itself a fall from 6,174 new infections on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 184 to 1,342.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich)