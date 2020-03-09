Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases – Robert Koch Institute



FILE PHOTO: Canan Emcan, 31, chief nurse of the infection and virologist ward of the university clinic of Essen closes a sample of a smear test to be used in case of coronavirus patients during a media event in Essen, Germany, March 5, 2020.

March 9, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.

