Germany reports fourth straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections

A view of the Reichstag building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi A view of the Reichstag building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

April 6, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 3,677 in the past 24 hours to 95,391 on Monday, the fourth straight drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

The number of new cases was lower than the 5,936 new infections reported on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 92 to 1,434.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)