Germany reports 1,478 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

April 30, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

According to the tally, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

