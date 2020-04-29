Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths



Members of the District Administration Department patrol through the city to check if the corona regulations are respected, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert Members of the District Administration Department patrol through the city to check if the corona regulations are respected, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Wednesday reported 1,304 more cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of deaths rose by 202 compared to the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Europe’s most populous country now has a total of 157,641 confirmed cases and 6,115 deaths, according to the tally.

