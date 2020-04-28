Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, 163 more deaths

A woman with a protective mask and gloves is taking a picture, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally.
