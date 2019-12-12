Germany rejects U.S. steps over Nord Stream 2 as ‘interference’



BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany said on Thursday it rejected “foreign interference and … extraterritorial sanctions” after the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a bill opposing Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

“Decisions on European Energy Policy are taken in Europe,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted with regard to possible U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2, which the bill calls for U.S. President Donald Trump to impose.

“We reject foreign interference and, as matter of principle, extraterritorial sanctions,” Maas added.

