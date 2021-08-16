Germany must evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Merkel tells party



Men try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer Men try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

August 16, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday, according to party sources.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

She also said that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing from the country now.

“This topic will keep us busy for a very long time,” she said, according to the party sources.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt)