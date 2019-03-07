Germany minister holds out hope of EU-U.S. solving trade dispute



FILE PHOTO: Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier delivers a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018.

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s economy minister on Thursday held out hope that the United States and the European Union could solve their trade dispute, adding that he would travel to Washington later this year to push for a deal.

Peter Altmaier said a solution could be based on an understanding reached in July between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that foresees the United States holding back on imposing tariffs on cars while the two sides discuss cutting other trade barriers.

