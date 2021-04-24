Germany imposes strict COVID-19 restrictions after spike in cases

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:35 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Germany is imposing another round of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the public to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions as she hopes to curb rising infection rates.

The measures consist of a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and added limits on personal contacts and access to non-essential stores in regions with high case numbers.

Merkel defended the restrictions after critics called them excessive and cited other countries that implemented similar measures.

“Simply put, this means the nationwide emergency brake is the instrument to break the third wave and prevent the overload of our health system,” Merkel stated. “Systematic testing is the means to enable controlled and sustainable relaxations when infection levels are low.”

Germany’s Center for Disease Control agency reported more than 23,000 new infections and 286 COVID-19 deaths.