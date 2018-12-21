Germany calls for clarity from U.S. after Mattis resignation



FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has breakfast during her visit to the German armed forces Bundeswehr at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan, December 18, 2018. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has breakfast during her visit to the German armed forces Bundeswehr at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan, December 18, 2018. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters

December 21, 2018

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen on Friday called for clarity from the United States after the abrupt resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

“Because the United States has such a prominent role and responsibility in the global security architecture, it is important for everyone to quickly get clarity about succession and the future course,” the minister said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Tassilo Hummel)