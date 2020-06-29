Germany agrees to terminate contract with accounting watchdog



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

June 29, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will cancel its contract with the country’s accounting watchdog FREP, a justice ministry spokesman said on Monday, after payments company Wirecard filed for insolvency last week in one of Germany’s biggest fraud scandal.

A government official said on Sunday Berlin planned to terminate the contract.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)