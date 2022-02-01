German unemployment falls in January



FILE PHOTO: People with protective face masks walk at Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

February 1, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell in January, official figures showed on Tuesday, as recovery on the job market continued despite soaring COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 48,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.345 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 6,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 5.1%.

“The job market got off to a good start in 2022,” said Daniel Terzenbach, a senior official at the Labour Office.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Miranda Murray)