German third quarter growth doesn’t sound the all-clear for economy: minister

November 14, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1% expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europe’s largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September period.

But he said the “dark clouds on the horizon” – referring to the trade conflict between the United States and Brexit – had lifted somewhat, with a no-deal Brexit now looking less likely.

The gross domestic product (GDP) data published on Thursday showed the economy avoided a recession after contracting by 0.2% in the second quarter.

